Peggy O. Sawyer Peggy O. Sawyer, of Stuart, Virginia, passed away peacefully after a short illness on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at the Lower Cape Fear Lifecare Center in Wilmington, North Carolina. She will be laid to rest on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 12 noon at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Glade Spring, Virginia. Peggy was born March 26, 1940, to Eula (Wyatt) and Vance Overbay in Richlands, Virginia. She graduated from Warwick High School in Newport News in 1958. Bowling was a favorite pastime and she won many trophies. Peggy was a wonderful athlete and loved to compete. Peggy was a huge fan of NASCAR. She was arguably Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s biggest supporter and even got to meet him. She always had a kind word to share with everyone…except pesky Darrell Waltrip fans; she never had much to say to them. She also loved the Pittsburgh Steelers and never missed a game. Peggy married Frank Sawyer on February 14, 1981 in Norfolk, Virginia. They retired and moved to Woolwine, Va. in 1995 where they were active members of the Smith River Church of the Brethren. Though she "retired" she never stopped working. She was known as The Bag Lady and made beautiful, custom quilted handbags. She also enjoyed working as the referral coordinator for Dr. Gary Kuiken in Floyd, Virginia for many years. Peggy leaves behind her husband, Frank Sawyer; sons, Alan Mayo (Karen) and John Mayo (Kim); grandchildren, April Martin, Amory Mayo, Tyler Mayo and Karly Mayo; and great-grandchild, Noah Brown. She was predeceased by her parents, Eula Wyatt Overbay Burcher and Vance Overbay; and son, Andrew Bryant Mayo.