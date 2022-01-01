Peggy Fortune Wright
June 28, 1946 - December 26, 2021
Peggy Ann "Fortune" Wright, 75, of Rural Retreat, Va., passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021, at her residence.
Born on June 28, 1946, in Wytheville, Va., she was the daughter of the late Frank Irvin and Mary Ruth "King" Fortune. She was a member of all Nations Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by, husband, William Robert Wright; and brothers, Allen, Bob, Earnie, Barkley Sr., and Tommy Sr. Fortune.
Survivors include her sons, Tony Wright and wife, Sandra, and William " Frankie" Wright Sr.; brother, Larry Dale and wife, Loretta Wilson; sister, Minnie Aileve and husband, Rodney Foglesong; grandchildren, Garrett Wright, Lindsay Wright, William and Sarah Wright; great-grandchildren, Jackson Wright and Emma Wright, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends called on Friday, December 31, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Barnett Funeral Home in Wytheville. Burial will follow later at the Mt Mitchell Cemetery near Stoney Fork, Va.
Barnett Funeral Home of Wytheville is serving the Wright family.
Published by SWVA Today on Jan. 1, 2022.