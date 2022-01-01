Menu
Peggy Fortune Wright
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Highland Funeral Service-Barnett Funeral Home - Wytheville
325 Church Street
Wytheville, VA
Peggy Fortune Wright

June 28, 1946 - December 26, 2021

Peggy Ann "Fortune" Wright, 75, of Rural Retreat, Va., passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021, at her residence.

Born on June 28, 1946, in Wytheville, Va., she was the daughter of the late Frank Irvin and Mary Ruth "King" Fortune. She was a member of all Nations Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by, husband, William Robert Wright; and brothers, Allen, Bob, Earnie, Barkley Sr., and Tommy Sr. Fortune.

Survivors include her sons, Tony Wright and wife, Sandra, and William " Frankie" Wright Sr.; brother, Larry Dale and wife, Loretta Wilson; sister, Minnie Aileve and husband, Rodney Foglesong; grandchildren, Garrett Wright, Lindsay Wright, William and Sarah Wright; great-grandchildren, Jackson Wright and Emma Wright, and several nieces and nephews.

Friends called on Friday, December 31, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Barnett Funeral Home in Wytheville. Burial will follow later at the Mt Mitchell Cemetery near Stoney Fork, Va.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com.

Barnett Funeral Home of Wytheville is serving the Wright family.
Published by SWVA Today on Jan. 1, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
31
Calling hours
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Barnett Funeral Home
Wytheville, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Peggy was married to my bro.Billy.She was a good wife & mother.She loved her boy´s very much & We loved Peggy also is now in Heaven with Billy.I know he´s happy with Peggy there.I see you again soon.
Joan (Patsy) Wright,McKenna
Family
December 30, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Please take comfort in the words found at 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16,17.
DT
December 29, 2021
