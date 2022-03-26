Phillip Dudley Arnold
STUARTS DRAFT, Va.
Phillip Dudley "Phil" Arnold, 66, of Stuarts Draft, passed away at midnight on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Carillion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
He was born on August 9, 1955, a son of Ralph Duane Arnold and the late Evelyn Maxine (French) Arnold.
Survivors include his daughter, Cheryl Reed, her husband, Mike Reed, and a grandson, Frankie Weeks. Also surviving are his father, Ralph Arnold; a sister, Pamela Trumbo and her husband, Steven and their son Max; and a brother, Timothy Arnold, and his wife, Lynn Rogers
As a young man, Phil was a vagabond and a wanderer by trade, hitchhiking all over Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, and Southern California. He worked at construction back in Virginia. Every town in the Valley from Lexington to Harrisonburg has at least one building where Phil raised the framing or laid the bricks.
Phil took a poke at college and put up with it as best as he could for two years. Since his parents retired to Stuarts Draft in 2001, Phil has acted as their landscaper, painter, butler, and chauffeur. In his last paid positions, he choked his way through a few months at the Alcoa plant in Greenville, and enjoyed delivering furniture for Grand Home Furnishings.
By about 2010, he retired from hired labor and set to work immeasurably improving the lives of his parents as they entered their 80s. For Phil, "love" was a verb. His care for his parents put his siblings to shame and gave his mother her fondest wish, which was to live at home until she passed away in 2020.
Phil was a Boston Celtics fan hearkening back to the days of Bill Russell and John Havlicek up to the dynasty of the Larry Bird era. Despite numerous interventions by family members, Phil remained a New York Yankees fan until the end.
Phil loved the blues, especially when it was blasted through a giant stack of Marshall Amps. His favorite artists were Buddy Guy, Jeff Beck and Johnny Winter.
Reports from several sources indicate he was the best son, father, grandfather, brother-in-law, and uncle, as well as the best big brother ever.
Always generous in life, he continued in death, donating both kidneys and whatever else could be salvaged from his 66-year-old body.
Phil could spot a red-tailed hawk before the bird ever spotted him. He loved raptors and especially owls. To that end, in lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a contribution in his name to the Wildlife Center of Virginia, P.O. Box 1557, Waynesboro, VA 22980.
A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022, at Augusta Memorial Park in Waynesboro, Va., with Pastor Derek Boggs officiating.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 540-949-8383.
Published by SWVA Today on Mar. 26, 2022.