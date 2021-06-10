Phillip Joseph Sowers
Phillip Joseph Sowers, 37, of Floyd, departed this earth on Saturday, June 5, 2021. He was preceded in death by his loving mother, Karen Repass Sowers; and his grandfathers, James B. Repass and Chester H. Sowers.
He is survived by his grandmothers, Pauline Repass and Claudine Sowers; his father and stepmother, Joseph C. and Vickie Sowers; his sister and brother-in-law, Suzanne S. and Monty Yearout; two special nieces, Caroline and Jordan; his beloved son, Wyatt Phillip Sowers; Wyatt's mother, Melissa M. Sowers; as well as his aunts, uncles, cousins, and other family members and friends.
A graveside memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021, in the Jacksonville Cemetery with Pastor Timothy Hale officiating.
.
Published by SWVA Today on Jun. 10, 2021.