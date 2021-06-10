Menu
Phillip Joseph Sowers
FUNERAL HOME
Maberry Funeral Home
367 South Locust Street
Floyd, VA
Phillip Joseph Sowers

Phillip Joseph Sowers, 37, of Floyd, departed this earth on Saturday, June 5, 2021. He was preceded in death by his loving mother, Karen Repass Sowers; and his grandfathers, James B. Repass and Chester H. Sowers.

He is survived by his grandmothers, Pauline Repass and Claudine Sowers; his father and stepmother, Joseph C. and Vickie Sowers; his sister and brother-in-law, Suzanne S. and Monty Yearout; two special nieces, Caroline and Jordan; his beloved son, Wyatt Phillip Sowers; Wyatt's mother, Melissa M. Sowers; as well as his aunts, uncles, cousins, and other family members and friends.

A graveside memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021, in the Jacksonville Cemetery with Pastor Timothy Hale officiating.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.

Published by SWVA Today on Jun. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Jacksonville Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Maberry Funeral Home
