PHYL WAS A GREAT PERSON. HE WAS MY TEAMMATE AT TAZEWELL HIGH SCHOOL AND AT KING COLLEGE MY ROOMATE OUR FRESHMEN YEAR AT KING . I AM SO SADDENED TO HEAR OF HIS PASSING. A TEAMMATE AND FRIEND MY CONDOLENCES TO PAT AND HIS FAMILY. HE WILL BE REMBERED FOR HIS DEVOTION TO HIS FAMILY AND FRIENDS. I LOVED HIM FOR HIS LOYALTY AND KINDNESS. MAY HE REST IN PEACE GOD BLESS HIS FAMILY AT THIS DIFFICULT TIME.

BILL BURNETT Friend January 12, 2022