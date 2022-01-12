Menu
Phylip Dwight Snapp
1945 - 2022
BORN
1945
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Grubb Funeral Home
215 South 6th Street
Wytheville, VA
Phylip Dwight Snapp

July 13, 1945 - January 9, 2022

Phylip Dwight Snapp age 76, of Wytheville, passed away on January 9, 2022. He was born in Bluefield, West Virginia, on July 13, 1945, to the late Francis Dulaney Snapp Sr. and Hattie Gregory Snapp. he was preceded in death by his brother, Francis Dulaney Snapp Jr. and a sister, Anna Louise Snapp St. Clair.

Phyl was raised on a Dairy Farm in Burkes Garden in Tazewell, Va. He graduated in 1964 from Tazewell High School where he played basketball scored over 1000 points and went on to attend King College on a Basketball Scholarship. Phyl was the owner of the S&W Fertilizer Seed and Chemical Company Inc. Phyl was a member and Elder of Petunia Christian Church in Wytheville; Member and Past President of the Wytheville Lions Club; Member and Past President of the Wytheville Golf Club; served for many years on Big Walker Soil and Water Conservation Authority; Past Chairman of the Wytheville College Board of Directors; served on the First Bank Board of Directors; he was currently serving as the Treasurer of the New River Highland R.C. and D.

Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Patricia Thompson Snapp of Wytheville; son, Phillip Bradley "Brad" Snapp and fiancée, Heidi Vaught, of Wytheville; grandchildren, Lauren Snapp Milgrim and spouse, Grant, of Wytheville, Austin Michael Tolbert, Autumn Grace Vaught, Alexander Brady Vaught, and Ashlynn Danielle Vaught; great-grandchild, Brynlee Grae Milgrim of Wytheville; brother and sisters-in-law, Otho Richard and Ruth Snapp of Burkes Garden, Va., Helen Brown Snapp of Burkes Garden, Va., and Virginia Thompson Miller of Meadowview, Va.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at the Grubb Funeral Home with the Reverend Mike Harrison officiating. Interment will follow in the West End Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at the Grubb Funeral Home. Flowers will be appreciated, or donations may be made to a charity of choice. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. The Snapp family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home.
Published by SWVA Today on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
12
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Grubb Funeral Home
215 South 6th Street, Wytheville, VA
Jan
13
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Grubb Funeral Home
215 South 6th Street, Wytheville, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our sympathy to Phyl's family. We were students at THS and I remember him as a sweet, kind, and athletic young man. He will be remembered in Tazewell Basketball history. Sincerely, Jim and Joan Doak
Joan Williams Doak
School
February 27, 2022
I was saddened by the passing of Phyl. He was very kind and helpful to my family. His friendship will be greatly missed. With deepest sympathy, Mary Ellen Blair, Max Meadows, VA
Mary Ellen Blair
Friend
January 15, 2022
PHYL WAS A GREAT PERSON. HE WAS MY TEAMMATE AT TAZEWELL HIGH SCHOOL AND AT KING COLLEGE MY ROOMATE OUR FRESHMEN YEAR AT KING . I AM SO SADDENED TO HEAR OF HIS PASSING. A TEAMMATE AND FRIEND MY CONDOLENCES TO PAT AND HIS FAMILY. HE WILL BE REMBERED FOR HIS DEVOTION TO HIS FAMILY AND FRIENDS. I LOVED HIM FOR HIS LOYALTY AND KINDNESS. MAY HE REST IN PEACE GOD BLESS HIS FAMILY AT THIS DIFFICULT TIME.
BILL BURNETT
Friend
January 12, 2022
