Phyllis Ann Barrett
January 20, 1954 - December 17, 2021
SALTVILLE, Va.
Phyllis Ann Barrett, age 67, passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Johnston Memorial Hospital. She was a very selfless person who loved her family more than anything. Phyllis was like a mother to everyone close to her. She was also a Home Health Nurse for many years in Smyth County. Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar and Willie Barrett; two brothers, Roscoe and Charlie Barrett; and one sister, Betty Sue Barrett.
She is survived by three brothers, Herman Barrett and wife, Betty, Gene Barrett, and Wayne Barrett; one sister, Teresa Barrett; special niece, Gloria Frye; and great- nieces and nephews, Krislyn, Christopher, Michael, and Magan Frye.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Henderson Funeral Home with Pastor Jack Sprinkle officiating. The burial will follow at Mount Rose Cemetery. The family will be receiving friends from 12 until 2 p.m. prior to the service.
Published by SWVA Today on Dec. 22, 2021.