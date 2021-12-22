Menu
Phyllis Ann Barrett
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
Phyllis Ann Barrett

January 20, 1954 - December 17, 2021

SALTVILLE, Va.

Phyllis Ann Barrett, age 67, passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Johnston Memorial Hospital. She was a very selfless person who loved her family more than anything. Phyllis was like a mother to everyone close to her. She was also a Home Health Nurse for many years in Smyth County. Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar and Willie Barrett; two brothers, Roscoe and Charlie Barrett; and one sister, Betty Sue Barrett.

She is survived by three brothers, Herman Barrett and wife, Betty, Gene Barrett, and Wayne Barrett; one sister, Teresa Barrett; special niece, Gloria Frye; and great- nieces and nephews, Krislyn, Christopher, Michael, and Magan Frye.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Henderson Funeral Home with Pastor Jack Sprinkle officiating. The burial will follow at Mount Rose Cemetery. The family will be receiving friends from 12 until 2 p.m. prior to the service.

Online condolences may be expressed at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Phyllis Ann Barrett family.

D. R. Henderson Funeral Home

148 East Main Street Saltville, Va. 24370
Published by SWVA Today on Dec. 22, 2021.
