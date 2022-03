Phyllis Ann BarrettJanuary 20, 1954 - December 17, 2021SALTVILLE, Va.Phyllis Ann Barrett, age 67, passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Johnston Memorial Hospital. She was a very selfless person who loved her family more than anything. Phyllis was like a mother to everyone close to her. She was also a Home Health Nurse for many years in Smyth County. Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar and Willie Barrett; two brothers, Roscoe and Charlie Barrett; and one sister, Betty Sue Barrett.She is survived by three brothers, Herman Barrett and wife, Betty, Gene Barrett, and Wayne Barrett; one sister, Teresa Barrett; special niece, Gloria Frye; and great- nieces and nephews, Krislyn, Christopher, Michael, and Magan Frye.Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Henderson Funeral Home with Pastor Jack Sprinkle officiating. The burial will follow at Mount Rose Cemetery. The family will be receiving friends from 12 until 2 p.m. prior to the service.Online condolences may be expressed at drhendersonfuneralhome.com . The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Phyllis Ann Barrett family.D. R. Henderson Funeral Home148 East Main Street Saltville, Va. 24370