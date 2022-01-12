Menu
Phyllis Horton Kent
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Demaine Funeral Home
520 South Washington Street
Alexandria, VA
Phyllis Horton Kent

November 6, 1927 - September 30, 2021

Phyllis Horton Kent passed away peacefully at her home in Alexandria, Virginia, on September 30, 2021.

She was born in Richlands, Virginia, to Ira and Maude Horton. She attended Mary Washington College, graduating in 1947 with a degree in English.

For three years she taught English and Spanish at Richlands High School. For the rest of her life, she would receive letters from former students thanking her for being such a dedicated teacher.

In 1950, she moved to Washington, where she worked at the Pentagon. This is where she met her husband of 58 years, Lieutenant General Glenn A. Kent, who preceded her in death in 2012. They enjoyed a wonderful life together with stations at Kirtland Air Force Base, Maxwell Air Force Base, The Center for International Affairs at Harvard, and the Pentagon.

She was a faithful member of the Old Presbyterian Meeting House in Alexandria since 1962 where she served as a Sunday school teacher and Elder.

She was devoted to her family and her greatest joy was to have everyone gathered together at her home, especially at Christmas when the house was beautifully decorated and the air was filled with laughter.

She was a great lover of music, art, literature, and travel, visiting 55 countries.

She leaves behind her daughter, Kimberly Dillingham and her husband, Dr. Steven Dillingham; her son, Cameron Kent and his wife, Sue; her three beloved grandchildren, Abigail Dillingham, Colin Kent, and Lauren Kent; and her brother, Jovon Horton.

Mrs. Kent will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery next to her husband in a ceremony at a later date. Online condolences can be expressed at dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/alexandria-va/phyllis-kent-10381831

The family would be honored by donations to the Presbyterian Children's Home of the Highlands in Wytheville, Virginia. More information is available at pcch.org.
Published by SWVA Today on Jan. 12, 2022.
