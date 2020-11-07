Preston Keith Porter



Preston Keith Porter, 49, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, October 12, 2020. He was born in Clifton Forge, Virginia, on December 2, 1970, to Carolyn Ann (Cline) Porter and the late James Earl Porter Jr.



Keith worked as an EMT for 27 years before retiring as well as a reserve deputy for Greenville Sheriff's Department for five years. He had been employed at Graceland Mortuary since 2013. Keith married the love of his life, Lisa Rochester and they had two beautiful daughters, Ashlyn and Kaleigh. He was a devoted family man, loving husband, and great friend to many. His daughters were the center of his universe. He always encouraged his girls to pursue their dreams- Ashlyn with her archery and Kaleigh with her horseback riding. Just the mention of his daughters' names always brought a smile to his face and a twinkle to his eyes. He lived for them. He always said that God had made Lisa just for him.



Keith is survived by his wife, Lisa; two daughters, Ashlyn and Kaleigh; mother, Carolyn Porter; brother, Michael Porter (Monica); his nephew, Jacob; niece, Kendall, and extended family.



In addition to his father, James, Keith was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, James Earl "Pete" and Beatrice (Fisher) Porter, and maternal grandparents, Millard R. and Mary W. Cline.



Visitation was held at the Chapel of Graceland Mortuary on October 16, 2020, and services at Woodlawn Cemetery on October 17, 2020.



Published by SWVA Today on Nov. 7, 2020.