Ralph R. Patrick
January 15, 1930 - June 4, 2021
Ralph R. Patrick, 91, from Wytheville, passed away on June 4, 2021, after a battle with dementia. Ralph was one of 12 children born in Lebanon, Virginia, to Bolden and Nannie B. Patrick with six siblings still living. He was proceeded in death by his wife, Mary A. Patrick and son, Jerry R. Patrick.
He is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Connie and Raymond Kramer. There are two grandchildren, Stacie Reichardt and husband, Christopher and Sabrina Stoneham and husband, John. There are four great-grandchildren, Luke and Lily Reichardt and Joshua and Caitlin Stoneham. His siblings are four brothers, Tyler, Larry, Sherman, and Lester and two sisters, Carrie Teague and Clarice Ann White.
During Ralph's 20 years in the Navy, he spent two years doing recruiting duty in Wytheville, a time that was dear to his heart. After retiring, the family settled back into Wytheville. Until his declining health, he was very active at St. Paul United Church and Wytheville Lions Club. He was raised with a great value of duty to serve his country, community and family. He will be missed by many.
A visitation will be held Friday, June 25, 2021, at Grubb Funeral Home from 5 until 7 p.m. A private graveside service will be held Saturday, June 26, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations can be made to St. Paul UMC, 330 Church Street, Wytheville, Va., or Wytheville Lions, P.O. Box 291, Wytheville, Va. in his memory. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com
.
Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published by SWVA Today on Jun. 19, 2021.