Randy Michael FaulknerRandy Michael Faulkner, 63, of Rocky Gap, Va., passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021.He was born on August 21, 1958, in Bluefield, W.Va., the son of Alfred Leonard Faulkner and the late Peggy Weddle Faulkner. Randy attended Bluefield College. He was a draftsman for Volvo. He liked cars and spending time at the lake.Left to cherish his memory are his father, Alfred Leonard Faulkner and Pearl Miller; his brothers and sister-in-law, Rick Faulkner and Roger and Karen Faulkner; his sister, Dr. Rhonda Faulkner; his nieces and nephew, Lauren Faulkner, Lindsey Faulkner, Eric and Karen Faulkner, and Dr. Adrianna Faulkner; and two great-nephews, Owen and Raymond.Per his wishes, Randy will be cremated. A service will be planned for a later date.The Faulkner family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, avestandsons.com , (540) 921-2985.