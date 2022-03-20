Randy Sawyers
April 13, 1958 - March 18, 2022
MARION, Va.
Wilburn "Randy" Sawyers, age 63, passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022, at the Ballad Hospice House in Bristol, Tenn.
Randy was born in Smyth County, Va., and was preceded in death by his parents, Victor Sawyers and Ellen Jane Phillips; sisters, Martha Sawyers, Elizabeth Turley; and his god parents whom he dearly loved, Don and Sue Norman. Randy was the most sensitive, caring and genuine man you would ever meet. Randy loved his family dearly and was loved dearly in return.
Survivors include his wife, Diana Sawyers; children, Larry Whittaker, Angela Whittaker, Jason Whittaker, Kimberly Whittaker; half brother, Billy Ellison; 10 grandchildren, Christopher Brooks, Haley Turley, Nathanial Brooks, Sierra Whittaker, Hannah Whittaker, Natalie Whittaker, Noah Turley, Levi Lawson, Chelsea Lawson, Jason Whittaker, Jr.; several nieces and nephews
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 21, 2022, at the Bradley's Funeral Home in Marion. Interment will follow in West Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to services. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Sawyers family.
Bradley's Funeral Home
938 North Main Street, Marion, Va.
Published by SWVA Today on Mar. 20, 2022.