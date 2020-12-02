Ranny Paul "R.P." Gravley
March 8, 1946 - November 25, 2020
Ranny Paul "R.P." Gravley, age 74, of Max Meadows, Va., passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. He was born on March 8, 1946, in Wythe County, the son of the late James Elbert and Virgie Viars Gravley. He was also preceded in death by one sister and four brothers.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Jean Gravley; two sons and daughters-in-law, Danny and Deborah Gravley, and Greg and Stephanie Gravley, all of Wytheville, Va.; two special grandchildren, Drew and Cason Gravley; several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Monday, November 30, 2020, at Fort Chiswell Church of God with the Reverend Kenneth Quesenberry officiating.
Interment followed at Mt. Mitchell UMC Cemetery.
Due to Covid-19, the church will be following social distancing protocol, but friends are encouraged to come following these guidelines.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Shriner's Hospitals for Children
. Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com
.
Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va., is serving the Gravley family.
.
Published by SWVA Today on Dec. 2, 2020.