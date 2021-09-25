Menu
Dr. Raul Montero
1930 - 2021
FUNERAL HOME
Seaver Brown Funeral Home
237 East Main Street
Marion, VA
Dr. Raul Montero

October 23, 1930 - September 19, 2021

MARION, Va.

Doctor Raul Montero, age 90, of Marion, Va., passed away peacefully after months of battling cancer, Parkinson's, dementia and other health issues in Grayson Rehab in Independence, Va., on Sunday, September 19, 2021.

Raul Montero loved life. He loved golfing, tennis, shopping, family and medicine. His was a life well lived. Raul began medical school in Mexico City and graduated number 3 out of 700 in his class. He studied Pediatric Cardiology in Harlem, N.Y., practiced in Philadelphia, Pa., and moved to Pulaski and practiced as a celebrated Pediatrician for twenty years. In 1984, he and his family moved to Marion where he quickly became a beloved doctor to the parents of literally thousands of children at Marion Pediatrics. His gentle touch, compassionate bedside manner and famous whistle were calming and known by all of his patients. From being called to the hospital two and three times in the middle of the night to examine newborn babies to answering the questions of scared parents at the grocery store, practicing medicine was Doctor Montero's passion. After fifty years, he left Pediatric Medicine, but the care and love of his life's passion and practice will continue to live on in the minds and hearts of the children and parents who loved, trusted and believed in their doctor, Doctor Montero.

He was preceded in death by his parents and seven siblings. Raul is survived by his former wife and caregiver, Rita Montero of Marion, Va.; stepdaughter, Amanda Huff and husband, Rocky, of Chilhowie, Va.; six grandchildren, Madison and boyfriend, Trevor Tucker, of Matthews, N.C., Dawson, Karson, Allen, Aaric and Adyson, all of Chilhowie, Va.; sister, Coty of Mexico; brother-in-law, Dusty Shores of Galax, Va.; several loving nieces, nephews, special nurses and office staff with whom he worked; close friends, Tom Vogleweed and Jeff Jones; and his favorite feline fur baby, Bobby.

A memorial service to celebrate the life of Doctor Raul Montero will be held in Freedom Tabernacle Church, Sunday, September 26, 2021, at 3 p.m. with Pastor Mike Sage officiating. Family and friends are asked to follow the COVID-19 Safety & Social Distancing Guidelines.

To share memories of Dr. Raul Montero, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Raul's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.


Published by SWVA Today on Sep. 25, 2021.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.