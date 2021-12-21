Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SWVA Today
SWVA Today Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rebecca Sue "Becky" Campbell
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA
Rebecca Sue "Becky" Campbell

May 5, 1949 - December 19, 2021

MARION, Va.

Rebecca Sue "Becky" Campbell, age 72, passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at the Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va.

Becky was born in Marion, Va. to the late Reverend Henry Campbell and Louise Warren Campbell and was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Edmisten and Arlene Campbell; niece, Jennifer Owens; nephew, Eric Martin; brother-in-law, Jim Owens.

Becky was a good seamstress and enjoyed cooking. She loved kids and would attach her self to everyone she met, but most of all she was a very proud mother. Becky loved her daughter, Misty more than anything in the this world. Becky attended Cedar Bluff Baptist Church.

Survivors include her daughter, Misty Campbell and fiancee, Branden Smith; two sisters, Ann Martin and Wanda Owens; one brother, Bob Campbell and wife, Betty; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at the Bradley's Funeral Home in Marion with Pastor Justin Hall officiating. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to services. Graveside services will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at Old Glade Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Campbell family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

938 North Main Street Marion, Va.

Published by SWVA Today on Dec. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St., Marion, VA
Dec
22
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St., Marion, VA
Dec
23
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Old Glade Presbyterian Church Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Ann and Wanda, I´m so sorry to hear of Becky´s passing. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Libby Griffin
Friend
December 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results