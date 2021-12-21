Rebecca Sue "Becky" Campbell
May 5, 1949 - December 19, 2021
MARION, Va.
Rebecca Sue "Becky" Campbell, age 72, passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at the Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va.
Becky was born in Marion, Va. to the late Reverend Henry Campbell and Louise Warren Campbell and was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Edmisten and Arlene Campbell; niece, Jennifer Owens; nephew, Eric Martin; brother-in-law, Jim Owens.
Becky was a good seamstress and enjoyed cooking. She loved kids and would attach her self to everyone she met, but most of all she was a very proud mother. Becky loved her daughter, Misty more than anything in the this world. Becky attended Cedar Bluff Baptist Church.
Survivors include her daughter, Misty Campbell and fiancee, Branden Smith; two sisters, Ann Martin and Wanda Owens; one brother, Bob Campbell and wife, Betty; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at the Bradley's Funeral Home in Marion with Pastor Justin Hall officiating. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to services. Graveside services will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at Old Glade Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
