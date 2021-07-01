We were deeply saddened to hear of Regina's passing. Regina was a very sweet person. She was always positive and we had such fun together as kids. Our Monopoly games would go all night, if Aunt Pauline would let it. I know how much she is loved and she will be missed. Please accept our heart felt sympathies, love and prayers to comfort you in this difficult time.

Betty & Tim Gaskill Family June 29, 2021