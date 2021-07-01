Menu
Regina Kay Bolt Dalton
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
VAUGHAN GUYNN & MC GRADY FUNERAL HOME
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA
Regina Kay Bolt Dalton

August 28, 1959 - June 25, 2021

It is with great sadness that the family of Regina Kay Bolt Dalton announce her passing on Friday afternoon, June 25, 2021. Regina was born into her earthly family on August 28, 1959, in Hillsville, Virginia, and born into her heavenly family at an early age. She was very active in her church life by using her special talents of piano and voice to praise her Saviour.

Even through her struggles with Multiple Sclerosis during the past 14 years of her life, she remained very active in her efforts to support others with the same debilitating disease by organizing the Twin County MS support group. She fought for the cause to find a cure by organizing annual fund raisers with the MS Walk and Ride. Regina was forever a Floyd County High School Buffalo and remained connected with many of her class of 1977 friends through Facebook and social media.

Regina is survived by her parents, S.G. and Pauline Burnette Bolt of Willis, Va.; her children, Daniel Dalton, and Autumn Stanley (Jacob) of Hillsville; she cherished her grandchildren and they were the light of her life, Dakota Dalton, Harley and Ryan Stanley, Jaicey Dalton, Elijah and Colton Dalton-Smith. She is also survived by her siblings and spouses, Joy and Tom Slusher of Hillsville, Ronnie and Karen Bolt of Floyd, Janice and Richard Midkiff of Dugspur. Many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews also mourn her passing.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Theodore and Gracie Alderman Bolt and Rufus and Daisy Gardner Burnette.

A memorial service was conducted by the Rev. Dewey Weaver at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at 11 a.m. with the family visitation on Monday, June 28, 2021, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel. Interment will be held at Gardner Memorial Cemetery.

The family respectfully appreciates the gifts of flowers and/or food, but would consider it an honor if anyone wishing to make a memorial gift do so by making a contribution in Regina's memory to the National MS Society, 4200 Innslake Drive, Suite 301 Glenn Allen, VA 23060. A guestbook is available on-line by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com.

Forever in our hearts August 28, 1959 – June 25, 2021.

Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the Dalton family.
Published by SWVA Today on Jul. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
28
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
VAUGHAN GUYNN & MC GRADY FUNERAL HOME
1035 N MAIN ST P.O. BOX 145, Hillsville, VA
Jun
29
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
VAUGHAN GUYNN & MC GRADY FUNERAL HOME
1035 N MAIN ST P.O. BOX 145, Hillsville, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
28 Entries
I just found out about Regina. I am deeply sorry to find out she had passed away. She was a classy lady with a great sense of humor and kindness. Amanda Duncan
Amanda Duncan
August 4, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Prayers and thoughts sent your way during this sad time.
Crystal Dalton
Acquaintance
August 1, 2021
Jeanie was such a good friend during the 6 summers I worked with her at the Corner Restaurant. She was my cousins' cousin, and she worked hard and stayed cheerful, a good friend to me.
Susan Edmonds Donner
Friend
July 26, 2021
Sending sincere sympathy for your loss. Many fond memories of all of you from my Corner Restaurant days. I always loved working with "Genie Bolt".
Jane Dalton
July 2, 2021
OUR DEEPEST SYMPATHY ,PRAYERS AND LOVE.
JOHNNY AND DEENA
JOHNNY AND DEENA COLEMAN
Family
July 1, 2021
Tabitha Kenyon
Friend
June 29, 2021
We were deeply saddened to hear of Regina's passing. Regina was a very sweet person. She was always positive and we had such fun together as kids. Our Monopoly games would go all night, if Aunt Pauline would let it. I know how much she is loved and she will be missed. Please accept our heart felt sympathies, love and prayers to comfort you in this difficult time.
Betty & Tim Gaskill
Family
June 29, 2021
Please accept my heartfelt condolences on the loss of your loved one, may God give you strength and comfort during this difficult time. (Psalms 46 :1)
S.G
June 29, 2021
I am really sorry to hear about Regina she really stepped up for causes she believed in. She will be missed.
NELLIE WALTHERS
Friend
June 28, 2021
Sorry for your loss, but I know the memories of her will always keep her alive in your hearts
Sandra Terry-Coble
Friend
June 28, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you
Jim and Erma Montgomery
June 28, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Vera A.and Garnett Dalton
Friend
June 28, 2021
My heartfelt sympathy and prayers go out to the entire family. It breaks my heart that our circle of four high school besties is broken (Regina, Becky Cox, Dennis Whitlock, and myself Debbie Reed). She will be forever loved and missed.
Debbie Reed
Classmate
June 27, 2021
Sending our sincere sympathy to the Family , and assuring you of our prayers for your comfort. We will not forget her! It’s sweet to know she’s with our Lord,
and we’ll see her again.
Dewey and Sandra Weaver
Dewey and Sandra Weaver
June 27, 2021
I am sorry for your loss. You all are in my prayers. I remember riding around hillsville in her black Monte Carlo. Love you all.
Susan,duke Arnder
Family
June 27, 2021
So sorry that you have to be without Regina so soon. Such a precious person with the presence of God and family in her mind , first and foremost . A special lady for sure !
Diane Hall
Friend
June 27, 2021
Prayers for peace & comfort during this time of grief. Regina was a sweet person.
Darislean Midkiff
Friend
June 27, 2021
So sorry for your loss prayers for you and your family and friends.Regina was a sweet loving person.
Glenda Wooten
Friend
June 27, 2021
All of us at the Multiple Sclerosis Alliance of Virginia send our love to the family, we will miss Regina so much.
Suzanne Oconnell
Friend
June 26, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. We are sorry for your loss Prayers for all the family
David and Trish Clontz
Friend
June 26, 2021
Sorry for your loss.
Ricky Bolt
Family
June 26, 2021
Regina was a such a wonderful inspiring lady, we had recently gotten to know each other well and my husband and I enjoyed spending saturday with her for the ride. We will miss her. Prayers for her family, we are so sorry for your loss.
Sharon Cross
Friend
June 26, 2021
Dear Bolt, Dalton and family. It was with great sadness that I heard of your mom’s passing. She was a beautiful person who loved with her whole heart. She was so proud of her children and those grandchildren were the best. God must have needed a new angel and your mom was it. She was a good friend to all. Prayers and hugs during this time.
Sharon DeHaven
Friend
June 26, 2021
I am so very sorry to hear about the loss of Regina. She was a wonderful person and an inspiration to all who knew her. My thoughts and prayers are with you all during this difficult time. God bless
Tammy Turman
Friend
June 26, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Prayers for your Family
Karen Hill
June 26, 2021
So sorry to hear about the passing of Regina. She was a very sweet & talented lady. Love, hugs & prayers for you all.
Duane & Sheila Weeks
Friend
June 26, 2021
Regina was a very sweet lady always had a smile on her face when you seen her out.Praying for the family at this time of sorrow I know the days ahead will be hard. Just cherish the good memories y’all have and remember you will see her again one day with no sickness. We will be praying for y’all. Mark and Tracy Shockley
Mark Shockley
Friend
June 26, 2021
May God bless this wonderful family as they mourn the loss of Regina. Our prayers are with you.
Gene & Linda Quesenberry Smith Smith
June 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 28 of 28 results