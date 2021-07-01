Regina Kay Bolt Dalton
August 28, 1959 - June 25, 2021
It is with great sadness that the family of Regina Kay Bolt Dalton announce her passing on Friday afternoon, June 25, 2021. Regina was born into her earthly family on August 28, 1959, in Hillsville, Virginia, and born into her heavenly family at an early age. She was very active in her church life by using her special talents of piano and voice to praise her Saviour.
Even through her struggles with Multiple Sclerosis during the past 14 years of her life, she remained very active in her efforts to support others with the same debilitating disease by organizing the Twin County MS support group. She fought for the cause to find a cure by organizing annual fund raisers with the MS Walk and Ride. Regina was forever a Floyd County High School Buffalo and remained connected with many of her class of 1977 friends through Facebook and social media.
Regina is survived by her parents, S.G. and Pauline Burnette Bolt of Willis, Va.; her children, Daniel Dalton, and Autumn Stanley (Jacob) of Hillsville; she cherished her grandchildren and they were the light of her life, Dakota Dalton, Harley and Ryan Stanley, Jaicey Dalton, Elijah and Colton Dalton-Smith. She is also survived by her siblings and spouses, Joy and Tom Slusher of Hillsville, Ronnie and Karen Bolt of Floyd, Janice and Richard Midkiff of Dugspur. Many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews also mourn her passing.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Theodore and Gracie Alderman Bolt and Rufus and Daisy Gardner Burnette.
A memorial service was conducted by the Rev. Dewey Weaver at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at 11 a.m. with the family visitation on Monday, June 28, 2021, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel. Interment will be held at Gardner Memorial Cemetery.
The family respectfully appreciates the gifts of flowers and/or food, but would consider it an honor if anyone wishing to make a memorial gift do so by making a contribution in Regina's memory to the National MS Society, 4200 Innslake Drive, Suite 301 Glenn Allen, VA 23060. A guestbook is available on-line by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the Dalton family.
Published by SWVA Today on Jul. 1, 2021.