Reva Carol MontaigneReva Carol Montaigne, 67, of Willis, passed away on Thursday September 2, 2021.She is survived by her husband of 20 years, Larry Montaigne; son, Jerald Dalton; one brother, three sisters, and several grandkids and great-grandkids.At her request there will be no services.Online condolences may be made at Gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com . The family is being served by Gardner Funeral Home.