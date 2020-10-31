Rickey Ford Umberger
July 27, 1959 - October 28, 2020
Rickey Ford Umberger, age 61, of Wytheville, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. He was born on July 27, 1959, in Wytheville, to the late Donald Maynard and Juanita Aker Umberger. He was preceded in death by his son, Jason Umberger; two brothers, Barry and Eddy Umberger.
Survivors include his girlfriend, Janet Millirons of Little Creek; daughter, Kendra Umberger of Wytheville; three grandchildren, Chyanne, Haylan, and Gatlin Hight; sister and brother-in-law, Kay and Gary McAllister of Wytheville; two brothers and sister-in-law, Terry Umberger of Wytheville, and Jody and Cindy Umberger of Wytheville; two sisters-in-law, Sharon Umberger of Speedwell, and Joy Umberger of Wytheville; several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Grubb Funeral Home with the Reverend Derek Cowan, Pastor Linda Hale and the Reverend Geary Jonas officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 until 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com
.
The Umberger family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home, Wytheville, Virginia.
Published by SWVA Today on Oct. 31, 2020.