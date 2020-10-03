Menu
Rickey Leon Wall
1962 - 2020
BORN
1962
DIED
2020
Rickey Leon Wall

September 25, 1962 - September 29, 2020

Rickey Leon Wall, age 58, of Bland, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, in his home.

He is survived by one son, Bobby Wall; mother, Emma Wall; dad, Roy Wall; sister, Lisa Tickle; brother and sister-in-law, David and Amy Wall; special aunt, Cledith Akers; three aunts, Nancy King, Cecile Kincer, and Charlotte Davis; three uncles, Don Wall, Eddie Wall and Dwayne Wall; special niece, Alisha Holston; niece and nephew-in-law, Ashley and Matthew Odebiyi; nephews, Jake, Matthew and Josh Wall; great-nephews, Elijah and Gabriel Holston; special friend, Jesse Rutter; many cousins and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Grubb Funeral Chapel conducted by Pastor Christopher Harman. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com.

Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Published by SWVA Today on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Grubb Funeral Home
215 South 6th Street, Wytheville, VA 24382-2510
