Ricky Stanley Etter
December 8, 1961 - September 29, 2020
Ricky Stanley Etter age 58, of Wytheville, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Stanley Etter.
Ricky loved motorcycles, working on cars and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Michaela Dawn and Daniel Smith of Tifton, Ga.; mother, Imogene Jackson Etter of Wytheville; sister and brother-in-law, Pam and Jeff Marsh of Wytheville; and niece, Shannon Marsh.
The family will have a private memorial service. There will be no visitation. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com
.
The Etter family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home Wytheville, Va.
.
Published by SWVA Today on Oct. 7, 2020.