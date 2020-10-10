Menu
Rita Marie Bedwell Vaught, age 79, of Wytheville, Va., passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020. She was born in W.Va., on April 9, 1941, the daughter of the late Frank James Bedwell and Theresa Cline Bedwell.

Together she and her husband Frankie owned and operated the Wytheville Exxon on West Lee Hwy. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Franklin Vaught and a brother, Roger Kenneth Bedwell Sr.

She is survived by her niece, Lynda M. Grubb of Rural Retreat, Va.; nephew, David James Bedwell of Wytheville; several cousins, and other family members.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 6 until 7 p.m., Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at the Lindsey Funeral Home.

Lindsey Funeral Home, Rural Retreat, Va. is serving the Vaught family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com.
Published by SWVA Today on Oct. 10, 2020.
