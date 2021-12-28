Rita McVey
February 16, 1950 - December 25, 2021
CHILHOWIE, Va.
Rita Eller McVey, age 71, passed away on Saturday, December 25, 2021, at the Smyth County Community Hospital.
Rita was born in Smyth County, Va., to the late Earnest and Frances Carter Eller. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Samuel McVey, and her grandparents, Oscar and Hattie Carter and John and Rebecca Eller.
Rita retired from MRCSB IDC. She loved her job, and she touched many people's lives. She was a beautiful person inside and out; and was known for her impeccable appearance.
Survivors include her sister, Anita Turley and husband, Kenny, of Chilhowie; a nephew, Tommy Turley; a niece, Renita Turley; great niece and nephew, Kourtney and Thomas; great-great nieces, Everly and Olivia; special friends, Deena Barron and Anna Goodpasture; and many special friends at MRCSB IDC.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at the Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery, with Pastor Bobby Rowland and Pastor Dennis Eller officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m., prior to services, at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Chapel, Chilhowie, is serving the Rita McVey family.
Bradley's Funeral Chapel
307 Old Stage Road, Chilhowie, Va.
Published by SWVA Today on Dec. 28, 2021.