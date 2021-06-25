Robert "Dwight" Barker Jr.
November 9, 1943 - June 2, 2021
Robert "Dwight" Barker Jr., age 77, died on Wednesday June 2, 2021.
Dwight was born on November 9, 1943, in Smyth County, to the late Robert Barker and Nina Currin Barker. He grew up in Sugar Grove and attended Sugar Grove High School. Following graduation, he enrolled at Milligan College where he played basketball for four years and ran cross country for two years.
After graduating college, he married and settled in Chilhowie, Virginia, where he began a 38 year teaching career at Chilhowie High School (CHS). While at CHS, he taught biology, history, and civics. However, he was best known for his 31 years as the school guidance counselor. Dedicated to Warrior sports, Dwight also coached baseball, track, football, golf and both girls and boys basketball. In addition, he was a fixture behind the scorer's table, tracking official stats for over 2000 basketball games. In 2001, he was inducted into the Smyth County Sports Hall of Fame. Following his retirement from CHS, he worked for three years as a career coach at Virginia Highlands Community College.
Among Dwight's proudest achievements were his involvement in his church and his life as a volunteer. A member of the Chilhowie United Methodist Church for over 50 years, he held various positions of service, including all lay person offices, Sunday school teacher and member of the Abingdon District Board of Trustees. As a committed community volunteer, he worked with the Little League Baseball program, the Virginia state YMCA, the Chilhowie Volunteer Fire Department, and the Chilhowie Lions Club, where he held all offices, including three terms as President.
Despite Dwight's countless hours as a servant to others, he remained the epitome of the loyal husband, father, and grandfather, providing an inspirational example for generations to come. Dwight was preceded in death by his parents and father-in-law, James W. "Joe" Sayers.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Etta Sayers Barker of Chilhowie, Va.; two sons, Colonel Christopher Barker, USAF (Retired) and his wife, Lieutenant Colonel Michelle Kenner Barker, USAF, of Lithia, Fla., and Scott Barker and his wife, Lieutenant Colonel Marti Owens Barker, USAF (Retired), of Bellbrook, Ohio; four grandchildren, Neve, Cali, Aiden and Alexa Barker; and his mother-in-law, Twyleene Sturgill Sayers of Marion Va.
Memorial services will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Chilhowie United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to the service at the church. An entombment will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 28, 2021, at Rose Lawn Mausoleum in Marion, Va.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Dwight Barker Memorial Scholarship Fund; checks may be sent to the Smyth County Educational Foundation, P.O. Box 292, Marion, VA 24354, or the Chilhowie United Methodist Church c/o Andy Widener 39457 Widener Valley Rd. Chilhowie, VA 24319.
Condolences can be made to the family online at www.williamsfuneralhomeofchilhowie.com
. Williams Funeral Home is serving the Barker family.
Published by SWVA Today on Jun. 25, 2021.