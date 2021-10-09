Robert Lloyd "Bob" Estep
December 20, 1939 - March 28, 2020
RURAL RETREAT, Va.
Robert Lloyd "Bob" Estep, age 80, of Rural Retreat, Va., died suddenly of COVID-19 in Carteret Health Care, Morehead City, North Carolina on March 28, 2020.
Bob was born in Marion, Virginia on December 20, 1939, to Clara Nell and Lanson Estep. He graduated from the University of Virginia in 1962, a member of Phi Beta Kappa and a Woodrow Wilson Fellow. He received his JD degree from the University of Virginia in 1973, after which he practiced law in Chicago and Dallas until his retirement. Bob taught history and government at Rich Valley High School and Marion Senior High School before joining the army in 1966 and serving to captain. He was the honor graduate of his class in the Army Special Warfare school, and served in Vietnam 1968 - 1969 as a member of Special Forces. Bob loved playing bridge, reading, exploring the mountains and valleys of Southwest Virginia, watching old movies, UVA football and basketball and most especially going to the beach with his extended family. He loved his family, his country and his God.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clara Nell White Estep and Lanson Estep; brothers, James and Philip; and sister, Sue Ann Estep Morris.
Bob is survived by his wife of 49 years, Elizabeth Werth Estep; daughter, Laura Liseno (Scott); four much adored grandsons, Rocky, James, Joseph, and Philip; sister, Carol Thomas; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Memorial services will be held Thursday, October 14, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 514 South Main Street, Rural Retreat, VA 24368, with Pastor Jonathan Hammond officiating. COVID-19 Safety & Social Distancing and wearing a mask are required. A Food and Fellowship Reception at The Depot, 105 West Railroad Avenue, Rural Retreat, will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Toys for Tots, Child Fund International, 2821 Emerywood Parkway, Richmond, VA 23294, Rural Retreat Lutheran Parish, P.O. Box 478, Rural Retreat, VA 24368, or a charity of your choice
.
To share memories of Robert Lloyd "Bob" Estep, please visit www.seaverbrown.com
.
Care for Bob's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
Published by SWVA Today from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2021.