Robert Dale Johnson Sr.
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Highland Funeral Service-Lindsey Funeral Home - Rural Retreat
219 North Main Street
Rural Retreat, VA
Robert Dale Johnson Sr.

Robert Dale Johnson Sr., age79, of Rural Retreat, Va., passed away on Friday, February 19, 2021, at his home.

He was born in Maryland, on March 27, 1941, the son of the late Robert Blair Johnson and Velma Ruth Steffey Johnson. Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Hazel N. Marie King Johnson; brothers, Douglas Erby Johnson and James Earl Johnson; and a special companion of 20 years, Arbutus Weaver.

Robert was also a veteran of the U.S. Army.

He is survived by his children, Holly D. Myers and Kurt, Robert Johnson Jr., and Connie, all of Hagerstown, Md.; grandchildren, Nichole Daniels of Inwood, W.Va., Juanita Myers of Chewsville, Md., and Grace Myers of Hagerstown, Md.; great-grandchildren, Landon Shaffer and Eric Daniels; sister, Opal Monroe of Rockville, Md.; brothers, George Johnson of Ashton, Md., and Wade Johnson of Ijamesville, Md.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at the Lindsey Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Jack Rutherford officiating. Interment will follow in the Sharon Baptist Church Cemetery with Military Graveside Rites being conducted by American Legion Post # 229 of Rural Retreat and the Army National Guard of Gate City, Va. Covid-19 precautions are to be enforced along with masks and social distancing.

Lindsey Funeral Home, Rural Retreat, Va., is serving the Johnson family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com.
Published by SWVA Today on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
24
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Highland Funeral Service-Lindsey Funeral Home - Rural Retreat
219 North Main Street PO Box 195, Rural Retreat, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Highland Funeral Service-Lindsey Funeral Home - Rural Retreat
