Robert "Bob" Calvin Markle
Robert "Bob" Calvin Markle, loving husband and father, passed away at age 92, on Monday, March 14, 2022, in Alexandria, Va.
Robert was born on January 1, 1930, in Willis, Floyd County, Va., to the late Curtis Brown Sr. and Cynthia Weeks Markle.
He went to Floyd County High School. On October 23, 1950, Robert married Elnora Grace Harman Markle and raised three daughters, Lenora, Cynthia and Mary. He worked 36 years for United Airlines under various positions; his favorite being air freight, where he would find unclaimed treasures such as enough flowers to fill a station wagon and surprise his beloved wife. He was a veteran of the Korean War, serving as a Sargent and mechanic for the Army.
He had a passion for gardening, carpentry, Church, family, and general tinkering – humbly deeming himself the "Jack of All Trades, Master of None". He was a dedicated volunteer for the United Methodist Men Mission Trips, providing disaster relief by rebuilding damaged churches and structures for many years in many states. He was a member of the VFW Post 7327, and the American Legion Post 176, both of Springfield, Va. Most of all, he was a faithful and loving servant to his Lord, and asked for nothing but to serve Him and his family.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Curtis Markle Jr. and wife, Oveda, Ralph Markle and wife, Vera, and Charles Markle, survived by wife, Wanda; sister, Elizabeth Markle Kish and husband, George and Herbert Markle, survived by wife, Aldeen; and grandsons, Robert Baker, and Christopher Kreiner.
He is survived by his wife, Elnora; daughters, Lenora Meadows and husband, James, Cynthia Markle and partner, Dave, and Mary Pavlic and husband, Mike; granddaughers, Angela Vohwinkel, and Leona Sturgill; sisters-in-law, Aldeen Markle, and Wanda Markle; brother-in-law, Joseph Dillon; 10 great-grandchildren, many loving nieces and nephews, and many more great-nieces and nephews.
A memorial service was held 4 p.m. Friday, March 18, 2022, at Demaine Funeral Home in Springfield, Va., Pastor Charlie Wood officiated and Military Honors by the American Legion Post 176, Springfield, Va.
A graveside service was held 2 p.m. Sunday, March 20, 2022, at the Jacksonville Cemetery in Floyd County, Va., with Pastor Roy Turpin officiating and Military Honors by the Army National Guard.
Published by SWVA Today on Mar. 24, 2022.