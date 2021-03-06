Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SWVA Today
SWVA Today Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert Gerald Roberts
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Grubb Funeral Home
215 South 6th Street
Wytheville, VA
Robert Gerald Roberts

August 9, 1942 - February 23, 2021

Robert Gerald Roberts, age 78, of Speedwell, went to his Heavenly Home on February 23, 2021.

His survived by a daughter, Cynthia Kpefer of Fla.; son, Charles "Chuck" James Roberts of Pa.; five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Gaye Miller of Elk Creek, and Leota Kruse of Wytheville.

A Celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

He was a Member of Speedwell Methodist Church and memorial donations can be made to the Speedwell United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 14, Speedwell, VA 24374. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com

The Roberts family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home in Wytheville, Va.
Published by SWVA Today on Mar. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Grubb Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Grubb Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
My Uncle Gerald was a very kind and humble man
Linda Ward
March 13, 2021
There is no expiration date on the love between a father and his daughter!
Cynthia Kepfer
Daughter
March 13, 2021
So sorry for the loss of this loved one
jean king
March 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results