Robert Gerald Roberts
August 9, 1942 - February 23, 2021
Robert Gerald Roberts, age 78, of Speedwell, went to his Heavenly Home on February 23, 2021.
His survived by a daughter, Cynthia Kpefer of Fla.; son, Charles "Chuck" James Roberts of Pa.; five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Gaye Miller of Elk Creek, and Leota Kruse of Wytheville.
A Celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
He was a Member of Speedwell Methodist Church and memorial donations can be made to the Speedwell United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 14, Speedwell, VA 24374. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com
The Roberts family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home in Wytheville, Va.
Published by SWVA Today on Mar. 6, 2021.