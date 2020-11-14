Robert "Bimbo" Stuart Jr.
Robert Duane "Bimbo" Stuart Jr., age 66, of Speedwell, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Eva Bartee; father, Robert Stuart Sr.; brother, Timothy Dill; stepfather, Forest Dill; uncle, Douglas "Buster" Bartee; and aunt, Betty Stroupe.
Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Brenda Susie Thomas Stuart of Speedwell; two sons, Shannon and Melinda Stuart of Rural Retreat, and Chad and Keisha Stuart of Hillsville; three grandchildren, Lauren, Hannah and Harbor Stuart; mother, Peggy Irene Bartee Dill of Norfolk, Va.; sister and brother-in-law, Angel and Dale Lester of Norfolk, Va.; and two brothers and sisters-in-law, John and Ginny Dill of Norfolk, Va., and Bob and Cheryl Dill of Virginia Beach.
Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at the Groseclose Chapel Church Cemetery with the Reverend Kenny Hall and the Reverend Doug Stuart. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com
. The Stuart family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by SWVA Today on Nov. 14, 2020.