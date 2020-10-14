Robert Thomsen DuPuis
August 25, 1937 - October 08, 2020
Robert Thomsen "Tom" DuPuis passed away at age 83, in Wytheville, Va., on October 8, 2020. Tom was born in Chicago, on August 25, 1937. He moved to Wytheville, Va., in 1968, which became his homestead for many family and friends.
Tom attended high school in Richmond, Va., which led to a chemistry degree from Davidson College followed by an MBA from Columbia University. He also served his country in the U.S. Army.
Tom loved his family and enjoyed having everyone back to Wytheville for family events. In earlier times, his children were involved in many athletic and other activities, and Tom was always in the stands cheering for his children and their teams. He loved sports and enjoyed playing golf with the family along with watching his favorite teams on television.
As a community leader in Wythe County, Tom served on the Wythe County Board of Supervisors, the Board of Wythe County Community Hospital, and the Wythe County planning commission. He was also on the Board of Directors at First Century Bank.
Tom provided for his family by working several years at DuPont in Wilmington, DE before moving to Wytheville and working for Pendleton Construction Corporation. In 1984, he became the owner of P&T Products, a ready-mix concrete company. Tom ran this business until he sold it and retired in 2000.
A faithful member of St. John's Episcopal Church in Wytheville, Va., he sang in the choir for more than 40 years and served on the vestry several times. He was a member of the Rotary Club and participated in many other service events and activities.
Tom was preceded in death by his mother, Eleanor Thomsen DuPuis and father, Robert Newell DuPuis. He is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Patty Pendleton DuPuis. Tom is also survived by three sons and one daughter, Robert Thomsen DuPuis Jr, (Sheri), Arthur Pendleton DuPuis (Linda), Andrew Willis DuPuis (Susan), and Patty Thomsen DuPuis. Tom adored his grandchildren and enjoyed taking the whole crew to the beach every year for vacation. His eight grandchildren are Ben DuPuis, Sam DuPuis, Thomas DuPuis, Anna DuPuis, Joshua DuPuis, Ellie DuPuis, Lulu DuPuis, and Nate DuPuis. He is also survived by one sister, Joan DuPuis.
A private service will be held on October 17, 2020. In lieu of flowers, we ask that family and friends make a donation to Wytheville Community College, specifically the Robert N. DuPuis and Nathaniel W. Pendleton Scholarship Fund. Tom was generous with his time and resources to the community college. He will be greatly missed. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com
.
Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by SWVA Today on Oct. 14, 2020.