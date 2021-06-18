Robert "Sam" Tilson
October 31, 1962 - June 15, 2021
MARION, Va.
Robert Samuel "Sam" Tilson (SSG Retired United States Army), age 58, passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at his home in Marion, Va.
Sam was born in Smyth County, Va. to the late Roy Jacob Tilson and Mozelle Virginia West Tilson and was preceded in death by a nephew, Chris Lindsey. He was retired from the United States Army and a veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom. He also served in the United States Army Reserves and was a member of the Francis Marion VFW Post 4667. Sam worked at Marion Mold and Tool, enjoyed hunting and the outdoors and was an excellent marksman. He was a jack of all trades an uncertified engineer and an excellent mechanic who enjoyed tinkering with cb radios and wood burning.
Survivors include, his wife, Betty Tilson; four children, David Allen Tilson, Leandra Tilson Deloach and husband, Jonathan, Matthew Daniel Tilson and Julie Johnson, Paul Jacob Tilson; three brothers, Jim Tilson and wife, Dorothy, Roger Tilson, Bill Tilson and wife, Debbie; three sisters, Susan Lindsey and husband, Charlie, Louise Peake, Nancy Benson and husband, Matt; five grandchildren, Corbin Timothy Grizzel, Jazlyn Elizabeth Grizzel, Donaven Tilson, Jaydenn Tilson, Addison Deloach; two special friends, Wayne "Mad Max" Allison, Tony Bise; many nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the Bradley's Funeral Home in Marion with Pastor Mark Totten officiating. Interment will follow in South Fork Cemetery with Full Military Honors being rendered by the United States Army Honor Guard and the Francis Marion VFW Post 4667. The family will receive friends on Friday, June 18, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Tilson family.
Bradley's Funeral Home
938 North Main Street Marion, VA 24354
Published by SWVA Today on Jun. 18, 2021.