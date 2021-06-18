Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SWVA Today
SWVA Today Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert "Sam" Tilson
1962 - 2021
BORN
1962
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA
Robert "Sam" Tilson

October 31, 1962 - June 15, 2021

MARION, Va.

Robert Samuel "Sam" Tilson (SSG Retired United States Army), age 58, passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at his home in Marion, Va.

Sam was born in Smyth County, Va. to the late Roy Jacob Tilson and Mozelle Virginia West Tilson and was preceded in death by a nephew, Chris Lindsey. He was retired from the United States Army and a veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom. He also served in the United States Army Reserves and was a member of the Francis Marion VFW Post 4667. Sam worked at Marion Mold and Tool, enjoyed hunting and the outdoors and was an excellent marksman. He was a jack of all trades an uncertified engineer and an excellent mechanic who enjoyed tinkering with cb radios and wood burning.

Survivors include, his wife, Betty Tilson; four children, David Allen Tilson, Leandra Tilson Deloach and husband, Jonathan, Matthew Daniel Tilson and Julie Johnson, Paul Jacob Tilson; three brothers, Jim Tilson and wife, Dorothy, Roger Tilson, Bill Tilson and wife, Debbie; three sisters, Susan Lindsey and husband, Charlie, Louise Peake, Nancy Benson and husband, Matt; five grandchildren, Corbin Timothy Grizzel, Jazlyn Elizabeth Grizzel, Donaven Tilson, Jaydenn Tilson, Addison Deloach; two special friends, Wayne "Mad Max" Allison, Tony Bise; many nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the Bradley's Funeral Home in Marion with Pastor Mark Totten officiating. Interment will follow in South Fork Cemetery with Full Military Honors being rendered by the United States Army Honor Guard and the Francis Marion VFW Post 4667. The family will receive friends on Friday, June 18, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Tilson family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

938 North Main Street Marion, VA 24354


Published by SWVA Today on Jun. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St., Marion, VA
Jun
19
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St., Marion, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Sorry to here of Sam's passing. He was a fine soldier and a great friend. You will be missed
David Weatherman
June 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results