Robert Clifton Warden
December 27, 1935 - September 26, 2021
Robert Clifton Warden, age 85, of Wytheville, passed away on Sunday, September 26, 2021. He was the son of the late Guy and Mary Smithers Warden.
Clifton was a United States Air Force Veteran serving for 20 years, attended Asbury Church and owner of A-1 Flea Market for over 40 years. He was preceded in death by a brother, Harold Warden; and daughter, Kimberly Lynn Mitchell.
Clifton is survived by his wife of 31 years, Rosie Warden of Wytheville; daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Mike Arnold of Wytheville; sisters, Margaret Warden Ogle of Wytheville, Iris Warden Quakenbush of Rural Retreat, and Brenda Warden Grubb-Graham of Bowie Md.; grandchildren, Miranda Lynn Mitchell of Wytheville, Alexis and Storm Bond of Austinville, and Stephanie and Josh Testerman of Max Meadows; son-in-law, Randy Mitchell of Wytheville; great-granddaughter, Kaylee Carpenter of Max Meadows; great-grandson, Maverick Bond of Austinville, and a host of nieces, nephews and wonderful neighbors and friends.
Funeral services were held 2 p.m. Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Grubb Funeral Home conducted by the Reverend Paul Arnold and Pastor Derek Cowan. Interment followed in Mt. Pleasant Community Cemetery. American Legion Post 9 conducted Military graveside Rites. The family received friends at Grubb Funeral Home, Thursday from 1 p.m. until time of the service. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com
The Warden family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home.
Published by SWVA Today from Oct. 2 to Oct. 6, 2021.