Robert Clifton WardenDecember 27, 1935 - September 26, 2021Robert Clifton Warden, age 85, of Wytheville, passed away on Sunday, September 26, 2021. He was the son of the late Guy and Mary Smithers Warden.Clifton was a United States Air Force Veteran serving for 20 years, attended Asbury Church and owner of A-1 Flea Market for over 40 years. He was preceded in death by a brother, Harold Warden; and daughter, Kimberly Lynn Mitchell.Clifton is survived by his wife of 31 years, Rosie Warden of Wytheville; daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Mike Arnold of Wytheville; sisters, Margaret Warden Ogle of Wytheville, Iris Warden Quakenbush of Rural Retreat, and Brenda Warden Grubb-Graham of Bowie Md.; grandchildren, Miranda Lynn Mitchell of Wytheville, Alexis and Storm Bond of Austinville, and Stephanie and Josh Testerman of Max Meadows; son-in-law, Randy Mitchell of Wytheville; great-granddaughter, Kaylee Carpenter of Max Meadows; great-grandson, Maverick Bond of Austinville, and a host of nieces, nephews and wonderful neighbors and friends.Funeral services were held 2 p.m. Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Grubb Funeral Home conducted by the Reverend Paul Arnold and Pastor Derek Cowan. Interment followed in Mt. Pleasant Community Cemetery. American Legion Post 9 conducted Military graveside Rites. The family received friends at Grubb Funeral Home, Thursday from 1 p.m. until time of the service. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com The Warden family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home.