Robertine Jewel Janney Thomas
February 26, 1942 - August 31, 2021
Robertine Jewel Janney Thomas, 79, of Salem, Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.
She was born on February 26, 1942, in Callaway, Franklin County, Va., to Robert Flemon and Jewel Agee Janney. She grew up in Floyd County, where she met and was married to her beloved husband, Grover Wilson Thomas, for 50+ years, until his death in 2009. She was a loving wife and devoted caregiver. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Rebekah Martin, whom she cherished and loved dearly; brother, Ike Janney; parents-in-law, Clyde W. Thomas Sr. and Myrtle Jarels Thomas Weeks; sister-in-law, Nettie Thomas Janney; brother-in-law, Marvin West; sisters-in-law and husbands, Ruby and Sam Smith, Lois Considder, and Mary and Amos Smith.
She was a devoted and loving mother and a source of remarkable strength and great encouragement to her daughters: Kathy Martin and husband, Doug, of Christiansburg, and Joyce Thomas of Cloverdale. Also surviving is her precious family, brothers, James Janney of Roanoke, and CT Janney of Floyd; sisters, Mary (Newton) Lumsden of Roanoke, and Minnie West of Floyd; sister-in-law, Myrum Janney; special dear brother-in-law and wife, Clyde and Deronda Thomas of Floyd; brother-in-law, Herbert Considder of Roanoke; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Robertine fought a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Robertine had 25 years of service at General Electric, until her health no longer permitted her to work. She was determined throughout the disease to remain as active and independent as she could, no matter the struggles she endured. Robertine along with her daughters would want to thank all those that helped care for her over the years.
Robertine loved the Lord and believed in prayer. She was a member of North Roanoke Baptist Church and was grateful for the love and prayers and visits that were a great comfort.
Robertine had many hobbies and interests. Her greatest happiness and joy was time spent with her family and friends. She also enjoyed her plants and flowers and monitored them daily. She loved Bluegrass, Gospel and Old Time Music, and loved to dance and sing along. When her health allowed, she loved to cook, sew and read.
"But thanks be to God, who gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ." I Corinthians 15:57 NKJV
The Funeral Service was held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Oakey's South Chapel with the Rev. Daniel Palmer officiating. Interment was at the Jacksonville Cemetery in Floyd. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by SWVA Today on Sep. 9, 2021.