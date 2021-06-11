Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SWVA Today
SWVA Today Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robie Lee Cowan
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Chapel - Chilhowie
307 Old Stage Road
Chilhowie, VA
Robie Lee Cowan

June 6, 1937 - June 9, 2021

GLADE SPRING, Va.

Robie Lee Cowan, age 84, passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at his home in Glade Spring, Va. Robie was born in Smyth County, to the late Thad and Lucille Campbell Cowan. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Henry Cowan and Norman Cowan. He worked for 30+ years at Smyth Farm Bureau in Chilhowie.

Robie is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Brenda Taylor Cowan; daughters, Miranda Cowan, Keesha Cowan Thompson and husband, Adam, and Barbara Cowan; grandsons, Zachary Thompson, Elijah Thompson, and Marcus South; granddaughter, Makhala Cowan; brother, Clayton Cowan and wife, Betty; sister, Catherine Colins; several nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Mt. Rose Cemetery in Glade Spring, with Pastor Chad Morrison officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral chapel at 12:15 p.m. for the procession to the cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Cowan family.

Bradley's Funeral Chapel

Published by SWVA Today on Jun. 11, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Funeral
12:15p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Chapel - Chilhowie
307 Old Stage Road, Chilhowie, VA
Jun
12
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Mt. Rose Cemetery
Glade Spring, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Chapel - Chilhowie
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bradley's Funeral Chapel - Chilhowie.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
10 Entries
I am so very sorry for your loss . I really hadn't known him for that long but for the short that I did he was such a sweet little man......
Vickie Eastridge
Friend
June 11, 2021
So sorry to hear of Robie's passing, prayers for all of you.
LEE COWAN
Family
June 11, 2021
Sheriff Blake Andis and the Members of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office would like to express their sympathy in the death of Robie Cowan. If our Sheriff’s Office can be of assistance to you during your time of sadness, please do not hesitate to contact us.

Sheriff Andis and Members of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office
Sheriff Blake Andis
June 11, 2021
Dear Brenda & Miranda, I sadly just heard about this today. My heart is so sad for you & the rest of your family. I know how much you loved him. I could always see that in your expression whenever you spoke of him. I send healing thoughts & prayers your way. Bless you all. Friends Always, Mandy Dowdle & Whistle.
Amanda Dowdle
Friend
June 10, 2021
Elijah Thompson
Grandchild
June 10, 2021
Keesha Thompson
June 10, 2021
Zachary Thompson
June 10, 2021
You were the best daddy in the whole world I was blessed to be your daughter and will always love you and teach my boys everything you taught me I love you daddy
Keesha Thompson
Daughter
June 10, 2021
Makhala, Ian, Miranda and Brenda, I am so sorry to hear of your loss. May God wrap you all up in his loving arms and grant you the peace you need to carry you through this trying time. My thoughts and prayers will be with you
Helen Vernon
Friend
June 10, 2021
Brenda and Miranda, I am so so sorry for your loss. May God wrap his loving arms around you to comfort you in this time of sorrow. You all are in my thoughts and prayers.
Melissa Pennington
Friend
June 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results