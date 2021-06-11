Robie Lee Cowan
June 6, 1937 - June 9, 2021
GLADE SPRING, Va.
Robie Lee Cowan, age 84, passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at his home in Glade Spring, Va. Robie was born in Smyth County, to the late Thad and Lucille Campbell Cowan. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Henry Cowan and Norman Cowan. He worked for 30+ years at Smyth Farm Bureau in Chilhowie.
Robie is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Brenda Taylor Cowan; daughters, Miranda Cowan, Keesha Cowan Thompson and husband, Adam, and Barbara Cowan; grandsons, Zachary Thompson, Elijah Thompson, and Marcus South; granddaughter, Makhala Cowan; brother, Clayton Cowan and wife, Betty; sister, Catherine Colins; several nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Mt. Rose Cemetery in Glade Spring, with Pastor Chad Morrison officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral chapel at 12:15 p.m. for the procession to the cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Cowan family.
Bradley's Funeral Chapel
Published by SWVA Today on Jun. 11, 2021.