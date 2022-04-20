Rodney McGhee
February 9, 1960 - April 18, 2022
WYTHEVILLE, Va.
Howard Zane "Rodney" McGhee Jr., age 62, passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022, at the Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Roanoke, Va. He was born in Smyth County, Va., and was preceded in death by his grandparents, Garland McGhee, Martha McGhee, Guy Martin, and Margaret Martin and his father-in-law, Vance Gross.
He was a dump truck driver with Salem Stone and thoroughly enjoyed his job. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, was an avid race fan and a huge college football fan.
Survivors include his wife, Janet Gross McGhee; parents, Howard McGhee Sr. and Dora Jane Martin McGhee; stepsons, Joseph Campbell and wife, Kristi, and Justin Campbell and wife, Anja; sister, Marsha McGhee Powley and husband, Todd; nephew, Benton Powley and wife, Breanne; niece, Erin Powley and fiancee, Tyler; step grandchildren, Isabella Grace Campbell and Isaac Waylon Campbell; mother-in-law, Mildred Gross; and his cat and dog, Ozzie and Kirby.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday April 22, 2022, at the Bradley's Funeral Home in Marion, with the Reverend Harry Howe officiating. Interment will follow in Walkers Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday from 2 until 3 p.m. prior to services.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the family.
Bradley's Funeral Home
938 North Main Street, Marion, VA 24354
Published by SWVA Today on Apr. 20, 2022.