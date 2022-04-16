Roger Douglas Aker
May 29, 1945 - April 11, 2022
Roger Douglas Aker, known to many as Jock, passed away at his home in the Piney community on April 11, 2022. He was born to Roy and Cora Aker on May 29, 1945.
Growing up, he loved all sports and excelled at most of them. He graduated from Fort Chiswell High School in 1963 and attended Wytheville Community College, as well as New River Valley Community College and Roanoke Business College.
After many years running the family farm, he began his 30-year career as a rural carrier with the U.S. Post Office until his retirement in 2007.He was once considered a semi-pro golfer, and even though he could no longer play, he was an avid follower of the game. His favorite past-times included gardening, puttering around the yard, attending church at Mt. Zion UMC, and watching any and all sports.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, and sisters-in-law, Harry D. Aker (Sonny Boy) and wife, Viola, Helen Louise Felts Aker, and Jewel Aker McVey.
Survivors include his siblings and their spouses, Stephen D. Aker (Legg) of the Piney community, Brenda Aker Byrd of Wytheville, and Larry and Frances Aker Atwell of Fayetteville, North Carolina; nieces and nephew, Tony and Kim Rorrer of Draper, Tim and Natalie Ratcliff of Wytheville, Michelle McVey of Max Meadows, Lori Aker of Tennessee, Chris and Heather Beavers of Portsmouth, Shane and Misti Hopkins of Alaska, and Derek and Cindy Atwell of North Carolina; special great-nephew, Michael "Mikey" Armbrister, many great-nieces and great-nephews; and special friends, Nay Dean Weatherman, Cathy Gilbert, Sharen Dunford, Rita Felts, Mike Aker, Reggie Blair and Jim Bolash.
Funeral services were held 7 p.m. Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, conducted by the Reverend Joe Carrico and the Reverend Bobby Lewis. The family will receive friends Thursday from 5 p.m. until service time. A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Friday April 15, 2022, at Mt. Zion Cemetery.
Published by SWVA Today on Apr. 16, 2022.