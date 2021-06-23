Roger Clark Blair
October 24, 1960 - June 16, 2021
Roger Clark Blair, age 60, of Ivanhoe, Va., passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. He was born in Carroll Co., Va., on October 24, 1960, the son of the late Paul Clark Blair and Mamie Louise Roberts Blair. Roger was a former employee of the Town of Pulaski.
He is survived by his brothers and sisters, Marvin and Gwen Blair, Carl and Deni Blair, Nancy and Benny Sparks, Barry and Dona Blair, and Alice Blair all of Ivanhoe, Gerald and Melissa Blair of Wytheville, Va., and Jerry Blair of Rural Retreat, Va.; special friends, Ron Johnson, Craig Groseclose, Bryan Watts, and Heavy Moore; several nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews.
A graveside memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, at the Odd Fellow Cemetery with the Rev. Don Crockett officiating.
Reese Funeral Home, Austinville, Va., is serving the Blair family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com
Published by SWVA Today on Jun. 23, 2021.