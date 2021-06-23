Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SWVA Today
SWVA Today Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Roger Clark Blair
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Highland Funeral Service-Reese Funeral Home - Austinville
2214 Austinville Road
Austinville, VA
Roger Clark Blair

October 24, 1960 - June 16, 2021

Roger Clark Blair, age 60, of Ivanhoe, Va., passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. He was born in Carroll Co., Va., on October 24, 1960, the son of the late Paul Clark Blair and Mamie Louise Roberts Blair. Roger was a former employee of the Town of Pulaski.

He is survived by his brothers and sisters, Marvin and Gwen Blair, Carl and Deni Blair, Nancy and Benny Sparks, Barry and Dona Blair, and Alice Blair all of Ivanhoe, Gerald and Melissa Blair of Wytheville, Va., and Jerry Blair of Rural Retreat, Va.; special friends, Ron Johnson, Craig Groseclose, Bryan Watts, and Heavy Moore; several nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews.

A graveside memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, at the Odd Fellow Cemetery with the Rev. Don Crockett officiating.

Reese Funeral Home, Austinville, Va., is serving the Blair family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com.
Published by SWVA Today on Jun. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Odd Fellow Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Highland Funeral Service-Reese Funeral Home - Austinville
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Highland Funeral Service-Reese Funeral Home - Austinville.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.