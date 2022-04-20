Roger Dale Blevins



COVINGTON, Ga.



Roger Dale Blevins, 68, of Covington, died on Thursday morning, April 14, 2022, at Piedmont Newton Hospital. Roger was a member of The Baptist Tabernacle.



Roger accepted Christ as his Savior at the age of 11 and surrendered to preach at the age of 18. He enrolled in Tennessee Temple College in 1971 where he met his future wife, Linda Kay Cash, of Greenville, S.C. They were married in 1974. In 1979 they were approved by Baptist International Missions, Inc. (BIMI). They served as missionaries to Spain from 1981 - 1996. From 1997 to 2006 Roger served as the pastor of the Iglesia Bautista de Nueva Vida in Conyers, Ga. In 2007, BIMI asked him to serve as the South America Director. In June 2020, Roger and Kay began to serve with BIMI as Assistance and Relief Missionaries (ARM).



Roger is survived by his devoted wife, Linda Kay Blevins of Covington, Ga.; three sons and daughters-in-law, Andy and Cindy Blevins of Cleveland, Tenn., Mark and Stephanie Blevins of Gulf Breeze, Fla., and Nathan and Abbey Blevins of Hampton, Ga.; eight grandchildren; and one sister, Judith and William Traynham.



Dad taught us many things, but what stood out the most was what he consistently exemplified. To seek God first, to serve Him always, and to lead and love our families as Christ loved the church. Ephesians 3:20



A funeral service for Mr. Blevins will be held Saturday, April 16, 2022, 4 p.m., at The Baptist Tabernacle, 10119 Access Road, in Covington, with Dr. David C. Moody, Dr. David Snyder, and Dr. Scott Caudill officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family, at the church, three hours prior to his service, from 1 until 4 p.m. A private interment will be held at Graceland East Memorial Park, in Simpsonville, South Carolina.



Flowers are accepted, or donations may be made to the Baptist International Missions Inc. (BIMI), 8614 Harrison Bay Road, Harrison, TN 37341.



Published by SWVA Today on Apr. 20, 2022.