Roger Lee Dickerson
Maberry Funeral Home
367 South Locust Street
Floyd, VA
Roger Lee Dickerson

Roger Lee Dickerson, 71, of Floyd, passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Gladys Dickerson; and his siblings, Albert Jr., Howard, Jim, Wayne, Lucille, Helen, and Johnson.

Roger was a member of the Floyd Moose Lodge #2300 since 2003 as well as a member of Floyd Baptist Church.

He is survived by his brother, Russell Dickerson; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in the Beaver Creek Cemetery with Pastor Roy Turpin officiating.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.

Published by SWVA Today on Jun. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
22
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Beaver Creek Cemetery
VA
Maberry Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Please accept my heartfelt condolences on the loss of your loved one, may God give you strength and comfort during this difficult time. (Psalms 46 :1)
S.G.
June 21, 2021
