Roger Lee Dickerson
Roger Lee Dickerson, 71, of Floyd, passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Gladys Dickerson; and his siblings, Albert Jr., Howard, Jim, Wayne, Lucille, Helen, and Johnson.
Roger was a member of the Floyd Moose Lodge #2300 since 2003 as well as a member of Floyd Baptist Church.
He is survived by his brother, Russell Dickerson; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services were held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in the Beaver Creek Cemetery with Pastor Roy Turpin officiating.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com
Published by SWVA Today on Jun. 24, 2021.