Ronald Stewart Bolt
Ronald Stewart Bolt

Ronald Stewart Bolt, 55, of Willis, passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Olivia Bolt; father, Julius Early "J.E." Bolt; and brothers, Scott Bolt and Samuel Bolt.

Stewart was an avid musician in his church. He had a deep love for his children. He loved driving his truck and motorcycle and dancing. He devoted 17 years of service to Timberland Mulch.

He is survived by his children, Megan Bolt and Wyatt Bolt; mother, Dorothy Bolt; girlfriend, Kathleen Ray; brothers and sisters-in-law, Steven Bolt, Daniel and Stacie Bolt, and Erica Bolt; and nieces and nephews, Christian Bolt, Miranda Bolt, Bridget Hamm, Deirdra DeBord, Brian Bolt, Katelyn Spruill, Michael Bolt, and Isaac Bolt.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at the Maberry Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Rocky Sutphin officiating. Interment followed in the Mabry Cemetery. The family received friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mount Hebron Baptist Church, c/o Stacie Bolt, 231 Bolt Mill Road SW, Willis, VA 24380.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.

Published by SWVA Today on Oct. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Maberry Funeral Home
367 South Locust Street, Floyd, VA
Oct
3
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Maberry Funeral Home
7 South Locust Street, Floyd, VA
