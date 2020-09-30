Ronald Wayne Benson
December 17, 1954 - September 25, 2020
DUBLIN, Va.
Ronald Wayne Benson, age 65, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020, at the Lewis Gale Memorial Hospital in Blacksburg, Va.
He was preceded in death by son, Ronald Benson Jr.; daughter, Glenda Benson; and a sister, Barbara Jackson.
Ronnie was born in Texas, on December 7, 1954. He was a passionate truck driver that never seemed to meet a stranger. Ronnie had been a lifetime long distance trucker over the last 45 years.
He is survived by his loving wife, Rebecca Benson; children, Lora Benson, John Benson, Rhonda Benson, and Candy Benson; stepdaughter, Tineke Synder; brothers, Glenn Boggs and John Boggs; sisters, Mary Ann Gillman and Shelly Johnson; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many trucking buddies.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020, from the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will be held privately. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
Bradley's Funeral Home & Crematory of Marion is serving the Benson family.
