Rose E. Basham
Rose E. Basham, 73, of Floyd, Va., was called home from her earthly life on September 1, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Winston R. "Buck" Epperly and Mary B. Epperly, and her unborn granddaughter.
"Her children rise up and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her. Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all." Proverbs 31:28-29
Her motto was that family always comes first, along with what happens at Grandma's house stays at Grandma's house. She loved her family fiercely and was always there to show her love, concern, and support.
She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, James A. "Jim" Basham; daughter, Kesha B. Belcher, and the absolute loves of her life, her grandsons, Jamie and Kamren Belcher. Also her brother, Randy Epperly; niece, Kelly Epperly (Brantley Walden); nephew, Travis Epperly (April McKinney); and great niece, "Sweet Pea" Hayden Walden. As well as many other extended family members and precious friends.
Rose was a hairdresser in Christiansburg for over 40 years and always felt that her clients were like her extended family. She even went into work during hurricane Hugo to take care of her faithful clients, because "they just had to have their hair done."
She loved her family farm, but always treasured family trips to Carolina Beach, N.C. She got up early every morning to enjoy the sunrise and a good cup of coffee.
She was always on a mission to find something special for "her boys". She loved them so much!
She was a long time member of Camp Bethel United Methodist Church and treasured her church family very much.
Those that knew her loved her for her genuine soul, her caring heart, and her straight forward, quick witted personality. She always had an answer for everything and that was just one of the many things you loved about her. Her presence will be missed beyond measure but we know that she is now reunited with her Mom and Dad, and so many other special people she has lost on her life's journey, and best of all, she will get to hold her granddaughter in Heaven. Funeral
Services were held on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Gardner Funeral Home with the Pastors Bill Schoeneman and Darlene Marshall officiating. Interment was held at St Matthews Cemetery. The family received friends on Monday September 6, 2021, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Gardner Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Camp Bethel United Methodist Church Building Fund. Online condolences may be made at Gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com
The family is being served by Gardner Funeral Home.
