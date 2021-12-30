Menu
Roy Randolph Altizer
FUNERAL HOME
Maberry Funeral Home
367 South Locust Street
Floyd, VA
Roy Randolph Altizer

Roy Randolph Altizer, 89, of Riner, passed away at home surrounded by his family after a short battle with cancer on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Avis Altizer; and sister, Ruth Altizer.

Randolph was married to his high school sweetheart, Frances, for 64 years. He was a dairy farmer for 40 years before changing to beef farming. He was an avid Yankee's baseball fan. He was a devoted member of Riner Grace Brethren Church.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Frances Bower Altizer; sons and daughters-in-law, Russell and Leann Altizer, Oakley and Lisa Altizer, Jeffrey and Karen Altizer, and Samuel Altizer and fiancée, Suzanne Mayo; and granddaughter, Kayla Altizer and fiancé, Hunter Davis.

Funeral services were private with interment at the St. Matthew Cemetery with Military Rites by the Floyd VFW Post #7854, American Legion Post #127, and Army National Guard. Respects were paid from 1 and 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 26, 2021, in the Maberry Funeral Home Chapel where the family was not present to greet the public.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Riner Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 11, Riner, VA 24149, or to the Riner Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 858, Riner, VA 24149.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.

Published by SWVA Today on Dec. 30, 2021.
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Please take comfort in the words found at 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16,17.
DT
December 27, 2021
