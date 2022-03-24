Roy Vincent Tucker Jr.
February 19, 1929 - March 23, 2022
MARION, Va.
Roy Vincent Tucker Jr., age 93, passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Oakmont at Gordon Park, Bristol, Va.
Roy loved his Lord, his family and his country. He was a long-time member of Marion Baptist Church and could always be counted on. He and his wife, Joan were proud of their son, Mark and his wife, Diane. Roy enjoyed his family and watching their grandson Chase play sports – in fact, from Kindergarten to High School, they rarely missed a game. Roy proudly served in the Air Force during the Korean War and was a member of VFW Post #4667 and the Marion Lions Club. After serving, he and his cousin C.W. started Tucker's Food Distributors Inc. Through the years he was an owner / operator for Malone Freight Lines, Mason Dixon and Schneiders. Roy was convinced that the only truck was a Mack Truck. After retirement, you could usually find him loafing at Mutt's with "The Gang" telling stories. Roy joins a host of family and friends in his Heavenly Home and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Joan S. Tucker; parents, Roy and Cleo Tucker; three sisters, Mary Heath, Helen Hayes and Dorothy Ernest.
Roy is survived by his son, Mark Tucker and wife, Diane of Marion, Va.; grandson, Chase Tucker; step-granddaughters, Tasha Wolfe and Haley Smith; six step-great-grandchildren, Lilli, Harper, Ava, Delaney, Olivia and Brenner.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 26, 2022 from 5 until 7 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel. Funeral services will begin at 7 p.m. with the Reverend Dr. Charles Stuart officiating. Graveside services will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Rose Lawn Cemetery with Military Rites conducted by the U.S. Air Force Funeral Honors Guard and VFW Post #4667.
Published by SWVA Today on Mar. 24, 2022.