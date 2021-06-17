Oh there are no words to describe this wonderful woman. She always had a smile and loved her laugh. She was one of the kindest people you would ever meet. But most of all she loved her Lord and her family and then her friends. We will sure miss you May God bless each of you during this time. I am sure Roger will have some candy ready to give her some. She enjoyed those little treats on Sunday mornings

Juanita Shields Friend June 18, 2021