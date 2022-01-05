Ruth Dixon Absher
Ruth Dixon Absher, age 91, of Wytheville, passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2022. Ruth was born in Ashe Co, N.C. in 1930. She moved to Wytheville with her husband, Harold in 1952 and lived in the same house until 2020. She was a long time member of the Wytheville Presbyterian Church.
Ruth was a homemaker and caregiver and a wonderful cook and biscuit maker.
After her daughter, Annette, died at an early age she took great care in rearing her two granddaughters, Alissa and Tara and was very proud of their accomplishments.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Hal and Becky Absher; her sister, Betty Caudill; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews also survive.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. at the West End Cemetery, Wytheville.
Although Ruth was a flower lover the family asks that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the Wytheville Presbyterian Church Youth Scholarship Fund.
Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, is serving the Absher Family.
Published by SWVA Today on Jan. 5, 2022.