Ruth Ann Waddell Miller
February 28, 1962 - January 3, 2022
RICH VALLEY, Va.
Ruth Ann Waddell Miller, age 59, passed way on Monday, January 3, 2022, at her home in Rich Valley. Ruth was born in Smyth County, Va., and was preceded in death by her mother, Ella Gray Call; brother, Gary Wayne Waddell; aunt, Daisy Mae Edwards; uncle, Kenneth Repass; and mother-in-law, Judith Miller. She was a very hard worker who loved her animals. She loved working on the farm and will be remembered as always doing things her way.
Survivors include her husband, Mark Miller; father, Thomas H. Waddell; sisters, Patricia W. Hinkley, and June Ella Campbell and husband, Raymond; sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Dale Helton; father-in-law, Houston Miller; nieces and nephew, Carrie Hinkley, Ella Hinkley and Josh, Jack and Megan Campbell, Kelly Trouten, and Kristin Hunt; and great nephews, Benjamin and Caleb and one on the way.
Memorial services will be held Friday, January 7, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Bradley's Funeral Home in Marion, with Pastor Andy Parkey officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday from 10 until 11 a.m. prior to services. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
.
Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Miller family.
Bradley's Funeral Home
938 North Main Street, Marion, Va.
Published by SWVA Today on Jan. 5, 2022.