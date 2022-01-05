Menu
Ruth Ann Miller
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA
Ruth Ann Waddell Miller

February 28, 1962 - January 3, 2022

RICH VALLEY, Va.

Ruth Ann Waddell Miller, age 59, passed way on Monday, January 3, 2022, at her home in Rich Valley. Ruth was born in Smyth County, Va., and was preceded in death by her mother, Ella Gray Call; brother, Gary Wayne Waddell; aunt, Daisy Mae Edwards; uncle, Kenneth Repass; and mother-in-law, Judith Miller. She was a very hard worker who loved her animals. She loved working on the farm and will be remembered as always doing things her way.

Survivors include her husband, Mark Miller; father, Thomas H. Waddell; sisters, Patricia W. Hinkley, and June Ella Campbell and husband, Raymond; sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Dale Helton; father-in-law, Houston Miller; nieces and nephew, Carrie Hinkley, Ella Hinkley and Josh, Jack and Megan Campbell, Kelly Trouten, and Kristin Hunt; and great nephews, Benjamin and Caleb and one on the way.

Memorial services will be held Friday, January 7, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Bradley's Funeral Home in Marion, with Pastor Andy Parkey officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday from 10 until 11 a.m. prior to services. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com.

Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Miller family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

938 North Main Street, Marion, Va.

Published by SWVA Today on Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St., Marion, VA
Jan
7
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St., Marion, VA
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are sorry to hear about cousin Ruth’s passing. She was a sweet spirit to know. She helped with our wedding in 1983 and will be missed.

Vicki Coulthard Myers and Glenn Myers and Jane Coulthard.
Vicki Myers
Family
January 7, 2022
Will miss you my sweet friend. See you again one day LoveYou
Alma Henderson
Friend
January 7, 2022
I went to VHCC with Ruth. I'm so sorry for your loss. My memories of Ruth are of a bubbly, sweet girl with a huge heart and deep compassion for others. I'm so sorry she's gone.
Laura Mullins
Friend
January 6, 2022
Mark and family,May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. So sorry for your loss.
Larry Richards
Coworker
January 6, 2022
Prayers and thoughts for each of you . I hate to hear of her passing . Always felt so welcome at her family's home and enjoyed the meals her mom could fix. Have alot of good memories growing up over In Rich Valley together
Juanita Shields
Friend
January 5, 2022
Mark so very sorry about Ruthie .As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Mark Wallace
January 5, 2022
Mark and family,
I'm am sorry to hear if Ruth's passing. May the memories of her carry you through this time of sorrow. You are in our hearts, our thoughts and prayers.
Sharon Tolbert
Classmate
January 5, 2022
Sweet wonderful Ruth. We exchanged Birthday and Christmas cards for years. I will miss those precious messages from you. Your kindness has alway stood out to me. Rest In Peace my dear friend.
Judy Frye
Friend
January 5, 2022
So sorry for your loss.
Penny Bishop
Coworker
January 5, 2022
Mark and family, I am so sorry to hear this about Ruthie. Please know I am here for y’all and if I can do anything let me know. Just know I love y’all and that you are in my thoughts and prayers.
Renea Carter
Family
January 4, 2022
So sorry to hear about Ruthie. Prayers for the entire family.
Bobbie Harden
Friend
January 4, 2022
