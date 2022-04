Sadie Boyd RepassFebruary 7, 1917 - April 8, 2022ATKINS, Va.Sadie Boyd Repass, age 105, passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Carrington Place of Wytheville.Sadie and her husband owned and operated The Wayside Nursery & Landscaping business for several years. She enjoyed quilting and crocheting for nursing homes.She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Everette Palmer Repass; parents, Henry and Bessie Croy Boyd; and niece, Francelia Cox.Sadie is survived by her niece, June Helton of Wytheville; nephews, Rolfe Grubb of Blacksburg, Va. and Rick Mercer; great-niece, Alisa Carol Mercer; special friends and caregivers, Patty and Keith Mattice of Rural Retreat, Va.; and other nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held Friday, April 15, 2022, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. with Pastor Justin Hall officiating. Graveside services will follow at Rose Lawn Cemetery.To share memories of Sadie Boyd Repass, please visit www.seaverbrown.com . Care for Sadie's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.