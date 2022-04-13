Menu
Sadie Boyd Repass
1917 - 2022
BORN
1917
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Seaver Brown Funeral Home
237 East Main Street
Marion, VA
Sadie Boyd Repass

February 7, 1917 - April 8, 2022

ATKINS, Va.

Sadie Boyd Repass, age 105, passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Carrington Place of Wytheville.

Sadie and her husband owned and operated The Wayside Nursery & Landscaping business for several years. She enjoyed quilting and crocheting for nursing homes.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Everette Palmer Repass; parents, Henry and Bessie Croy Boyd; and niece, Francelia Cox.

Sadie is survived by her niece, June Helton of Wytheville; nephews, Rolfe Grubb of Blacksburg, Va. and Rick Mercer; great-niece, Alisa Carol Mercer; special friends and caregivers, Patty and Keith Mattice of Rural Retreat, Va.; and other nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Friday, April 15, 2022, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. with Pastor Justin Hall officiating. Graveside services will follow at Rose Lawn Cemetery.

To share memories of Sadie Boyd Repass, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Sadie's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.

Published by SWVA Today on Apr. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
15
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Seaver Brown Funeral Home
237 East Main Street Box 427, Marion, VA
Apr
15
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Seaver Brown Funeral Home
237 East Main Street Box 427, Marion, VA
