Sallie Haulsee
January 28, 1931 - September 21, 2021
Sallie Snider Haulsee, age 90, passed away on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at the Francis Marion Manor. Sallie was born in Marion to the late Staley and Laura Campbell Snider. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Irene Snider Pruitt; her brother, William "Buster" Snider; and her newborn infant sister. Sallie was 12 years old when her mother and baby sister died in childbirth. Sallie left school and assumed the responsibilities of raising her four young siblings, twin girls and two boys, and running the family household.
Sallie loved her family above all else. She also loved Collie dogs, which she raised for a time, and horses.
Survivors include her brother, John "Pap" Snider and wife, Nancy, of Rural Retreat; and her sister, Josephine Hunley and husband, Bobby, of Rural Retreat; many loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at the Bradley's Funeral Home chapel in Marion with Pastor Mike sage officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 until 3 p.m. prior to the service. The family requests those expressing their condolences at the funeral home please wear a mask.
