Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SWVA Today
SWVA Today Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sally Sharon Frye Hall
1948 - 2022
BORN
1948
DIED
2022
Sally Sharon Frye Hall

October 29, 1948 - March 28, 2022

She was preceded in death by her father, Dandy Edwin Frye; mother, Dorothy Grace Price-Frye; sister, Sarah Karon Ould; and brother, Danny P. Frye.

Survivors are her husband, Donnie L. Hall of Bristol; daughters, Kim Hunt of Saltville, and Caley J. Hunt of Saltville; granddaughter, Alicia D. Hunt of Saltville; beloved cat, Miss Kitty, and loved by many friends and neighbors.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to a local animal rescue/organization, or better yet, adopt a pet in need.
Published by SWVA Today on Mar. 31, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.