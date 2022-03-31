Sally Sharon Frye Hall



October 29, 1948 - March 28, 2022



She was preceded in death by her father, Dandy Edwin Frye; mother, Dorothy Grace Price-Frye; sister, Sarah Karon Ould; and brother, Danny P. Frye.



Survivors are her husband, Donnie L. Hall of Bristol; daughters, Kim Hunt of Saltville, and Caley J. Hunt of Saltville; granddaughter, Alicia D. Hunt of Saltville; beloved cat, Miss Kitty, and loved by many friends and neighbors.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to a local animal rescue/organization, or better yet, adopt a pet in need.



Published by SWVA Today on Mar. 31, 2022.