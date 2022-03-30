Samuel "Sam" David Williams
August 18, 1933 - March 27, 2022
Samuel "Sam" David Williams, 88, of Elliston, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022.
Born on August 18, 1933, in Wytheville, Va., he was the son of the late John C. and Betty Shelburne Williams of Wytheville. After graduating from George Wythe High School in 1952, Sam proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War conflict where he attained the rank of Corporal. After fulfilling his enlistment, he was honorably discharged and moved back home to Virginia where he eventually went to work as a route driver for Sara Lee Corporation, CB Halsey, and eventually retiring after a long career from US Foods.
Sam was well loved by his route customers and company peers due to his warm nature and consummate professionalism. He won countless awards during his tenure such as driver of the month, safe driver awards, along with Driver of the Year prior to his retirement.
Sam was a kind and caring man who would do anything for anyone, especially his family. This was proven time and time again throughout his entire life. He loved working, spending time with his beloved wife of 47 years, Naomi, along with tending to his garden, berry vines, fruit trees, and his many honey-bee hives.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Naomi C. Williams; four brothers, Clarence Williams, Edward Williams, Garnett Williams, and John C. Williams Jr.; along with one sister, Frances Williams Bevil.
He is survived by his loving stepchildren, Gloria Mills, Anna Harrison (David), and Billy Sarver (Mickey); special step-grandson, Lee Stanton Jr. and family, all of whom he loved dearly; brothers, William B. Williams and Raymond L. Williams; along with several nieces and nephews.
Services for Sam will be held at Oakey's North Chapel located at 6732 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA 24019, on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at 2 p.m. and will be officiated by Mr. Neal Turner. Interment will follow at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by SWVA Today on Mar. 30, 2022.