Sara Katherine Kluttz, 86, of Wytheville, Virginia, died on Thursday, October 8, 2020. She was surrounded by her three sons, two grandchildren and her two daughters-in-law in her home when she passed away.
Sara spent her life in southwest Virginia, the last 33 years residing in Wytheville. She graduated from Radford College in 1956 with a degree in Education. Sara married Lutheran minister Roger S. Kluttz in 1960 and they began to build a family together. She was an elementary school teacher off and on, but her passion laid in domesticity. She was quoted as saying "I loved teaching and children, but my passion was to be a wife, mother, and homemaker. I have been blessed to do it all." Sara's loves in life were gardening, sewing, cooking, cultivating her flower garden, and traveling. She and her husband have visited Egypt, Syria, Israel, Greece, Italy, Germany, Scandinavia, Alaska, and the New England states. Sara was active in the Lutheran Church and always gave back to the community, involving herself in many community service projects over the years. Sara was a substitute teacher at Spiller Elementary School in Wytheville all the way up until she was 80 years old.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Caswell and Sarah Six; her brother, Bill Hobbs; and her husband, Roger S. Kluttz. She is survived by her three sons, Stephen (Laurie), David, and Thomas (Jean); and her two grandchildren, Katie and Jared Kluttz.
In lieu of flowers, Sara would prefer that donations be made to the St. John Wytheville Cemetery Endowment Fund, or the charity of your choice.
.
A graveside service was held 3 p.m. Sunday, October 11, 2020, at the St. John's Cemetery with Pastor Colleen Montgomery officiating.
.
.
Published by SWVA Today on Oct. 14, 2020.