Sara Katherine Kluttz
Sara Katherine Kluttz, 86, of Wytheville, Virginia, died on Thursday, October 8, 2020. She was surrounded by her three sons, two grandchildren and her two daughters-in-law in her home when she passed away.

Sara spent her life in southwest Virginia, the last 33 years residing in Wytheville. She graduated from Radford College in 1956 with a degree in Education. Sara married Lutheran minister Roger S. Kluttz in 1960 and they began to build a family together. She was an elementary school teacher off and on, but her passion laid in domesticity. She was quoted as saying "I loved teaching and children, but my passion was to be a wife, mother, and homemaker. I have been blessed to do it all." Sara's loves in life were gardening, sewing, cooking, cultivating her flower garden, and traveling. She and her husband have visited Egypt, Syria, Israel, Greece, Italy, Germany, Scandinavia, Alaska, and the New England states. Sara was active in the Lutheran Church and always gave back to the community, involving herself in many community service projects over the years. Sara was a substitute teacher at Spiller Elementary School in Wytheville all the way up until she was 80 years old.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Caswell and Sarah Six; her brother, Bill Hobbs; and her husband, Roger S. Kluttz. She is survived by her three sons, Stephen (Laurie), David, and Thomas (Jean); and her two grandchildren, Katie and Jared Kluttz.

In lieu of flowers, Sara would prefer that donations be made to the St. John Wytheville Cemetery Endowment Fund, or the charity of your choice.

A graveside service was held 3 p.m. Sunday, October 11, 2020, at the St. John's Cemetery with Pastor Colleen Montgomery officiating.

Lindsey Funeral Home, Rural Retreat, Va., is serving the Kluttz family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at: www.highlandfuneralservicec.com.
Published by SWVA Today on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
11
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
St. John's Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Lindsey Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
My condolences go out to the family. I am very sorry for your loss. May you receive strength and peace from God. Romans 15:13
October 11, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with all of the family and friends of Sara. She touched so many lives in her 86 years. May you all find peace and comfort in the days ahead. Nancy Hurst and family
Lynda Hurst Sturgill
October 11, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
October 11, 2020
Mom you will be missed dearly I am so heartbroken but I know you are with the Love of your life Roger he was waiting with open arms just know that I will take care of Stephen these past two in a half years were wonderful being with you , you wasnt able to make it to our wedding in May just know I love you and you will be deeply missed love your Daughter in -Law
Laurie Kluttz
October 10, 2020
We are so saddened to hear of your loss. Please know we are thinking of you and keeping all in prayer.
Terry Wilson and Pam Horen
October 10, 2020
Sara was very active in our Lutheran Synodical group for Clergy Spouses. She brought a gentle spirit, love for Christ, deep friendship for all and a sense of humor that kept us in stitches. What a precious gift this blessed Child of God.
The Rev. Jean Bozeman
October 10, 2020